WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information regarding an armed robbery at a smoke shop in Wilton Manors. The incident occurred at Nars Smoke Shop, located at 1000 W. Oakland Park Blvd., around 9:40 p.m. on Sept. 26.

According to authorities, the suspects, armed with a firearm, entered the store and pointed the weapon at the cashier, demanding cash. After obtaining both cash and merchandise, the suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

