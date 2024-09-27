COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in the fatal stabbing of a Coconut Creek teen.

Iury Desena, 15, was attacked at Winston Park Nature Center on April 20 and succumbed to his injuries days later at Broward Health Medical Center, according to police.

Coconut Creek Police reported that the suspect fled into the wooded area of the park following the stabbing, and detectives do not believe it was a random act.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous.

