FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working on repairing a damaged water main in Fort Lauderdale.

Officials on Wednesday said the repairs to the six-inch water main at the intersection of West Broward Boulevard and Southwest 14th Avenue will carry on until 6 a.m. on Thursday.

The City of Fort Lauderdale said drivers should expect up to two eastbound lanes of Broward Boulevard to be closed between Northwest 18th Avenue and 11th Avenue and two westbound lanes to be closed between Northwest Ninth Avenue and 15th Avenue while repairs are made.

One lane in each direction of Broward Boulevard will remain open in this area.

Drivers should follow posted signs and drive with caution.

