FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood are experiencing déjà vu all over again after a water main ruptured in the same area for the second day in a row.

Repairs are underway to the 8-inch line after the break Wednesday night caused water to leake along the 2700 block of Northeast 37th Drive, near Bayview Drive.

The rupture comes a day after a separate water main broke near the same block.

Officials said residents should expect periods where water is shut off whole crews make repairs. If water is running, pressure may be low.

Neighbors with questions or concerns may contact 954-828-8000.

