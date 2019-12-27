Crews working to repair 4th sewer main break in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency repairs are underway in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood after a sewer main ruptured.

City of Fort Lauderdale announced the main break occurred in the 1600 block of Northeast Fifth Street, just before 9 a.m., Friday.

A sewer main break has occurred in the 1600 block of NE 5 Street in Victoria Park. Crews are on site to coordinate the emergency repair. Neighbors in the area should avoid contact with standing water & motorists should seek an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/SzTyUVVjpK — City of Fort Lauderdale (@FTLCityNews) December 27, 2019

The new break becomes the fourth to impact the city in under three weeks.

City officials urged the Victoria Park community to avoid standing water.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.