Crews working to repair 4th sewer main break in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency repairs are underway in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood after a sewer main ruptured.
City of Fort Lauderdale announced the main break occurred in the 1600 block of Northeast Fifth Street, just before 9 a.m., Friday.
The new break becomes the fourth to impact the city in under three weeks.
City officials urged the Victoria Park community to avoid standing water.
