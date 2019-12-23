Crews working to repair 3rd sewage pipe break in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have been working around the clock to repair a third sewage pipe break in another Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

The pipe broke in the Beverly Heights community, near Southeast Second Street and Ninth Avenue, Saturday, just one day after another pipe problem left residents in Rio Vista dealing with foul-smelling sewage.

Neighbors said they have had enough of the stench of the raw sewage permeating the neighborhood right around the holidays. Some said they have had to leave for other areas.

“You can’t necessarily count on people in the government to do what they’re supposed to do,” resident John Wilkes said.

“I don’t understand,” one resident said Friday night. “Who is in charge? Who’s running the process? Who’s accountable?”

Crews have been pumping the raw sewage into the Tarpon River and sending divers into it to offset the effects.

“I know what everybody and what they are going through and their yards being destroyed, but this river is going to take a long time to recoup,” a second resident said Friday night.

Officials said the third sewage pipe break is coming from the same 50-year-old sewage system that has been plaguing the Rio Vista neighborhood since Dec. 10.

“Significant parts of this pipe are the thickness of one-tenth of an inch, so we’re dealing with a very thin pipe,” Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Ben Sorensen said on Friday.

Neighbors said they wonder when the sewage problems will end.

“The smell is reminiscent of something I’ve known a long time ago, an open sewer system,” Wilkes said. “I mean, it’s human waste that should be disposed of in an orderly manner, and we thought we had it taken care of. We’ve gone from the 21st century to medieval times here with the open sewer system.”

City officials said that they’re working to install a permanent solution.

They are also advising residents to avoid touching water in the surrounding areas because of sewage contamination.

