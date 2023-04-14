DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in Dania Beach are pumped up about receiving much-needed help in removing standing water from their flooded out neighborhood.

7News cameras on Friday captured floodwaters near Southwest 28th Avenue and Griffin Road, where residents are still dealing with the aftermath of relentless downpours that battered the area earlier in the week.

“It’s ridiculous,” said a resident.

“I’m a little nervous for tomorrow ’cause I’ve got to leave my house way before 5:30 [a.m.]. I’ve got to be to work at 5:30,” said resident Raymond Johnson.

This is why Dania Beach city officials said they have crews working around the clock.

“Right now, we have six vac trucks and pumps citywide,” said Dania Beach City Manager Ana Garcia.

To get the water out faster, Garcia said, she has asked Miami Beach and the South Florida Water Management District for help.

“We’re going to be receiving more vac trucks, we’re going to be receiving more pumps,” she said.

The extra gear arrived late Friday afternoon. Miami Beach brought at least three pumps.

Area residents said they can’t wait for the standing water to go away.

