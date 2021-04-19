Crews work to repair water main break in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews worked to repair a water main that ruptured in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

7News cameras captured crews in the area of Northwest 13th Street, between Seventh Avenue and Seventh Terrace, Sunday afternoon.

Crews stopped the water from flowing to fix the 24-inch break.

A portion of the road was shut down while they made repairs.

