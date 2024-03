FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are repairing a broken water main break in Fort Lauderdale.

Crews responded to the area of Sunrise Boulevard and Northeast 20th Avenue.

An eastbound lane is closed on Sunrise Boulevard.

According to a city worker, a contractor may have broken the water line that is being repaired.

