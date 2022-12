COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Road repairs are underway in Cooper City following a water main break.

City officials said the rupture happened Saturday evening along Stonebridge Parkway, near Sands Way.

Crews have been working through rain to find the source of the break.

Area residents may experience low pressure while they make those repairs.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.