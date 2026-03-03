FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers in Fort Lauderdale were met with an inconvenience in their afternoon commute, Tuesday.

Crews were on scene along Commercial Boulevard and Northeast 28th Avenue after a small sinkhole had opened on the ground.

The hole opened in the middle of the eastbound lanes.

City officials are now working on making repairs.

As of Tuesday afternoon, investigators haven’t determined what caused the sinkhole.

