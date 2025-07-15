FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews worked to restore a ruptured gas line in Fort Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the workers accidentally struck the gas line in the area of the Eighth Avenue, Tuesday morning.

The road has since been shut down between East Las Olas Boulevard and 2nd Court.

Fire crews are on the scene working to repair the line.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.