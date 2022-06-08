CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Some tank trouble took place in Coral Springs as crews are working to fix a gas leak.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department crews are on the scene burning off gas from a large propane tank that started leaking.

This happened along Southwest First Street just east of the Sawgrass Expressway, Tuesday evening.

No injuries have been reported.

