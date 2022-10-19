PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a close call after a house caught fire in Pembroke Pines.

The incident happened near Southwest 198th Terrace and Pine Boulevard, Wednesday morning.

According to fire rescue, a neighbor called them and said smoke was coming from the roof.

One occupant of the home was able to make it out of the house safely.

Crews have put the flames out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

