FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to extinguish a house fire in Fort Lauderdale.

Authorities responded to the area of Southwest 23rd and 14th Avenue at around 4 p.m., Tuesday.

7Skyforce was flying over the area looking for areas that might be flooded when they saw smoke billowing from the house.

Occupants of the house were not inside the house.

