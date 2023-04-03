SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out at a South Florida townhouse complex.

Sunrise Fire Rescue crews arrived at the complex at 10725 NW 30th Place, Monday afternoon.

According to fire rescue, it was a two-alarm fire and multiple connected townhouses were involved.

All residents at the home were evacuated and accounted for.

No injuries were reported, but some animals might have died in the fire.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

