SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews Wednesday afternoon quickly responded to a fire at a mansion owned by Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill in Southwest Ranches.

Davie Fire Rescue arrived at the home, located at 16755 Berkshire.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where black smoke billowed from the mansion’s roof. Firefighters were also seen on the roof as they searched for the source of the fire.

The Miami Dolphins provided a statement, which reads as follows, “Tyreek has been in communication with his family. Everyone is out of the house and safe at this time. He has also left practice to deal with the situation.”

Nobody was inside the home when the fire broke out.

The fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire. More firefighters arrived at the scene and were able to knock down the fire.

They are now searching the rest of the property to put out any potential hotspots.

According to property records, the mansion was bought in 2022 for $6.9 million.

No injuries were reported.

