Crews work to put out boat fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to put out a boat fire in Fort Lauderdale.

Crews responded to the scene at a Marina along State Road at around 5:00 a.m., Saturday.

They remain on scene dousing a multi-million dollar yacht and making sure there are no hot spots.

Cell phone video showed enormous flames billowing into the sky that could be seen from miles away.

Witnesses said they heard multiple explosions at around 4:30 a.m.

“It was at least 12 stories high,” said one witness.

“The yacht was behind us. We’re out there with fire hoses and the garden hoses soaking it down just to make sure, but you could feel it,” said one witness. “I mean, that close, you could feel the heat.”

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

Witnesses said the boat was getting paintwork done in the boatyard.

