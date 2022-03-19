FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - City crews are working to fix a broken water main in Fort Lauderdale.

7News cameras captured workers at the site along Southeast Third Avenue, near 11th Street, Saturday afternoon.

One northbound lane is currently closed while crews make repairs on the six-inch rupture.

Nearby customers may experience service interruptions or low water pressure.

