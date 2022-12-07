LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to fix a broken gas line in Lauderdale Lakes.

It happened Wednesday on Northwest 44th Street and State Road 7.

It was broken by a construction crew working in the area.

The roads have been shut down as well as nearby businesses.

Firefighters are working to get the leak under control.

At this time, there has been no announcement on when the leak will be resolved.

