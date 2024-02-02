FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Part of a road opened up after a sinkhole formed in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the scene in the area of Bayview Drive, just north of Commercial Boulevard, Friday morning.

7News cameras captured crews working on the roadway. They will cut the asphalt, dig up the entire area and fix a watermain below the asphalt.

According to Fort Lauderdale Public Works, the result of the sinkhole was due to a gravity main collapse, which is a sewer pipe that that could be 12-18 inches in diameter.

In an abundance of caution, traffic on Bayview Drive was closed off by police.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.