HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Thick black smoke and flames engulfed a home in Hollywood as fire rescue crews work to extinguish the fire.

Hollywood Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on 68th and Pershing Street on just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as thick clouds of black smoke and flames could be seen coming from the back and inside of the home.

Firefighters started to dose the fire with water and crews entered the front of the home as they worked together to put out the fire.

The fire was contained but crews are still dosing areas still on fire. Some smoke is still visible from the home.

Damage was done to the front and back of the home.

Officials said all occupants were able to make it out of the home safely. No injuries were reported.

Officials have closed off Pershing Street as more units are on their way to the fire to help out.

HFR is investigating the cause of the fire.

