DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews put out a blaze that ignited at a Dania Beach home.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to a two-story home located near Northeast Second Street and Sixth Avenue, at around 6:45 p.m., Thursday.

Fire crews arrived to find thick, black smoke and flames coming from a window of the second floor.

The home sustained major damaged to its inside and outside.

Nobody was home at the time, so no injuries were reported.

It is unclear how the fire began.

