FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - As heavy rainfall affected parts of Broward County Wednesday night, crews at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport worked to clear standing water that was on the runway.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene Thursday morning as crews used trucks in an attempt to remove water that encroached Runway 10 on the north side of the airport.

Several support teams were also at the scene as they tried to keep the runways clear so that operations could continue.

Nearby, at the Edgeville neighborhood, streets were flooded.

