FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - As heavy rainfall affected parts of Broward County Wednesday night, crews at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport worked to clear standing water that was on the runway.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene Thursday morning as crews used trucks in an attempt to remove water that encroached Runway 10 on the north side of the airport.

Several support teams were also at the scene as they tried to keep the runways clear so that operations could continue.

Despite the flooded runway, the airport remained opened.

Nearby, at the Edgewood neighborhood in east Fort Lauderdale, streets were flooded.

For residents, the scene was a familiar one. Back in April, Broward County experienced historical flooding, which caused many people to lose everything.

7Skyforce hovered over the neighborhood, on 32nd Place and 17th Avenue, where the standing water looked like a lake.

Due to Wednesday night’s heavy rainfall, residents called emergency management to let them know that water was creeping into their homes.

“This is crazy, so I called the emergency management last night when I noticed that the water was about an inch away from my threshold, because, the night before, they sent me, everybody an email, telling us that they were standby, ready if we needed mitigation or anything, they would have people and staff ready to go if we need them, even to help us if we get infiltrated with water in the home,” said Paul Guerrero, a resident. “I called last night, they told me to call my commissioner this morning. That was their response. A I was watching the water start creeping up on my house, they told me to that I needed to call my commissioner of my area in the morning, that’s the best they can do.”

For those that have lived in the are for 30 years, they said they’ve never seen flooding that bad. They also said that the City of Fort Lauderdale installed a sewer system, but it is still not working because the city has not gotten the permits for the pumps that come from the Intracoastal.

Residents are now left with several questions for city officials as they deal with flooding in their neighborhood.

