TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Tamarac Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a gas leak in Tamarac.

The leak was reported from a three-inch gas line at around 10:15 a.m., Wednesday in the area of 5299 North State Road in reference to an odor investigation.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where crews were attempting to stop the leak on the side of the road.

State Road 7 has been closed between Commercial Boulevard and Prospect Road. Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

Commercial Boulevard is still open south of the scene.

