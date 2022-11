FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews are working to cap a gas leak.

The large gas leak happening on Southeast 17th Street at 23rd Avenue, near the Pier 66 Project in Fort Lauderdale.

The line was hit by a construction crew.

Some roads in the area were also closed as repairs continue to be made.

Repairs are expected to continue late into the night

