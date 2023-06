FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to patch up a pipe problem in Fort Lauderdale due to a water main break.

The incident happened along eastbound Davie Boulevard near Southeast Third Avenue, Tuesday morning.

Due to workers digging up asphalt to work on the fix, one lane in each direction was closed.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.