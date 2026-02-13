FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to repair a water main break that occurred in Fort Lauderdale.

City of Fort Lauderdale crews responded to the area near Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest First Avenue on Friday afternoon.

Officials say there was a gas leak that occurred during unrelated ongoing road work in the area. Crews responded and began working on that leak.

Around 4:15 p.m., officials say they had contained the leak.

Soon after, officials reported a water main break that also occurred in the area and crews were working on that.

City of Fort Lauderdale authorities said that properties throughout the city may experience a temporary loss of water pressure as crews complete pairs.

As for traffic impacts, officials said two westbound lanes are closed on Sunrise Boulevard at NW 1 Avenue and between N. Andrews Avenue and Northwest Seventh Avenue as crews work to repair the line.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternative route.

