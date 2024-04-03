WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A reported broken water pipe is creating a geyser in Wilton Manors on Tuesday evening.
Wilton Manors Police Department released a tweet indicating a “water management issue” in the area of Oakland Park Boulevard and NW 9th Ave.
Public Works crews are on the scene making repairs.
Traffic is being redirected and lanes of travel are being closed while workers work on repairs.
Police are asking the public to use alternate routes and use caution in the area.
It is unclear what effect this is having on water service in the area.
Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.