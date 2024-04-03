WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A reported broken water pipe is creating a geyser in Wilton Manors on Tuesday evening.

Wilton Manors Police Department released a tweet indicating a “water management issue” in the area of Oakland Park Boulevard and NW 9th Ave.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The intersection of Oakland Park Blvd. and NW 9 Ave is experiencing a water management issue. Traffic is being re-directed and lanes of travel are being closed while workers tend to this matter. Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/s0baYzupTa — Wilton Manors Police Department (@wiltonmanorspd) April 2, 2024

Public Works crews are on the scene making repairs.

Traffic is being redirected and lanes of travel are being closed while workers work on repairs.

Police are asking the public to use alternate routes and use caution in the area.

It is unclear what effect this is having on water service in the area.

