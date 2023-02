FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Not-so-smooth sailing after a sailboat hits a bridge near Hendricks Isle and Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

Fire rescue sent out crews to tow the boat after it got stuck.

There was no apparent damage to the boat or bridge.

No one injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.