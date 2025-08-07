FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - City crews are still working to repair a leak on a water main in Fort Lauderdale after the restoration process was delayed by Wednesday night’s showers.

Two eastbound lanes of Broward Boulevard from Southwest 6th Avenue to Southwest 9th Avenue are closed.

Crews anticipated that the lanes will remain closed through rush hour though this is subject to change.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate route.

