Crews to install new pipe in Victoria Park amid sewage leak cleanup efforts

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews will be installing a brand-new 16-inch pipe in Fort Lauderdale’s Victoria Park as they work to repair and replace sewer lines after a series of ruptures in the area.

7News cameras captured crews hard at work hosing down the neighborhood, Friday afternoon.

Officials said the new pipe will be installed sometime next week near Northeast 16th Avenue and Fifth Street.

Many streets in the Victoria Park and Rio Vista neighborhoods have been swamped with raw sewage over the past several weeks after six sewer main breaks.

