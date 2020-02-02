Crews to finish installing bypass line to 7th Fort Lauderdale sewage pipe break

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The latest sewer leak in the sewage saga plaguing Fort Lauderdale may be close to being repaired.

City officials said crews should finish the bypass line to the pipe that burst Thursday morning during the overnight hours, Sunday.

This latest break occurred at George English Park, along the 1100 block of Bayview Drive. This is the seventh sewer break the city has seen in less than two months.

Officials remind residents to refrain from any water-related activities in the area.

Bayview Drive remains closed between Sunrise Boulevard and Northeast 11th Court.

