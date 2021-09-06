FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Road work in Fort Lauderdale will lead to detours for drivers starting this week.

An overhaul of the U.S. 1 tunnel under Las Olas Boulevard and New River is set to begin on Tuesday.

One side of the tunnel will close while crews work. On occasion, the entire tunnel will be closed.

The project will transform the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel and extend the tunnel top to create a pedestrian plaza.

The project is expected to be completed by 2023.

