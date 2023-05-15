FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas leak caused an evacuation in an area of Fort Lauderdale, Monday morning.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a 1000-gallon tank actively leaking, with damage to the valve, at AmeriGas Propane, located at 2700 SW 2nd Ave.

FLFR is working an active propane gas leak at 2700 SW 2nd Ave. A 1000 gallon tank is actively leaking with damage to the valve. There is evacuation in the immediate area of the leak at this time. — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) May 15, 2023

Crews were able to secure the leak and are working to burn off the remaining propane that is in the tank. FLFR said that businesses in the area should expect to see a large flame at the facility for the next couple of hours while the controlled burn is completed.

No injuries have been reported.

