FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue divers are searching for a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing off the coast of Fort Lauderdale.

7Skyforce hovered above the water off the 800 block of Seabreeze Boulevard, near the International Swimming Hall of Fame, at around 5:15 p.m. on Friday.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, a group of four people went swimming, but the teen did not return. The other three people were able to make it to shore.

An official on a personal watercraft was seen directing the search near the shore.

On the sand, Fort Lauderdale Police officers were seen speaking with the swimmers who made it to shore.

Authorities have not provided further details, as they continue to investigate.

