FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue divers are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing off the coast of Fort Lauderdale.

7Skyforce hovered above the water off Seabreeze Boulevard and Harbor Drive, near the International Swimming Hall of Fame, at around 5:15 p.m. on Friday.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, four young people who went swimming were in distress.

Lifeguards were able to help bring three of the swimmers back to shore, but they were not able to locate the 12-year-old, who was wearing orange shorts.

An official on a personal watercraft was seen directing the search near the shore as a row of divers combed the water about 30 yards off shore.

On the sand, Fort Lauderdale Police officers were seen speaking with the swimmers who made it to shore and family members.

U.S. Coast Guard and Broward Sheriff’s Office crews are also assisting in the search.

7News cameras captured a BSO helicopter scanning the water.

The search for the missing teen comes as a high risk of rip currents is in place and is expected to remain in place for Miami-Dade and Broward throughout the weekend.

Officials urge swimmers not to fight a rip current and swim parallel to shore until they are out of the current. If they are out of the current, officials advise swimmers to tread water until they are rescued. Officials also urge beachgoers to only swim at guarded beaches.

A small craft advisory was also issued Friday due to the strong winds, and it is also in effect for the Florida Keys.

Authorities have not provided further details, as they continue to investigate.

