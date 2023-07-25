FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters returned Tuesday morning to the scene of a Fort Lauderdale home that went up in flames to put out remaining hotspots.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m., Monday.

Crews responded to Southwest 22nd Street and 33rd Terrace as they fought intense flames that came from the roof.

The fire was put out in about 20 minutes.

7Skyforce flew over the area where a huge hole was seen burned inside the home’s roof.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.