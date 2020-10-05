Crews return to Deerfield Beach landfill amid search for missing Alabama woman

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities have returned to the Deerfield Beach landfill as they continue their search for a woman from Alabama who went missing in Broward County and is presumed dead.

7News cameras captured FBI crews digging through dirt and trash at the Monarch Hill Landfill, Monday afternoon.

Dozens of agents have been searching the landfill since Thursday for evidence linked to the disappearance of 21-year-old Leila Cavett. They will be working six days a week in the search.

Investigators said Cavett traveled to South Florida from Alabama with her son to meet self-proclaimed witch doctor Shannon Ryan.

Detectives began their investigation in late July after a stranger found 2-year-old Kamdyn wandering alone in a Miramar neighborhood but no trace of his mother.

Desperate for answers, Cavett’s family made their way to South Florida pleading for help.

“We just want to know that you’re OK. Please, just reach out to anyone,” said one of her sisters.

Detectives arrested Ryan, accusing him of kidnapping Kamdyn. They believe he’s connected to Cavett’s disappearance.

Before he was taken into custody, Ryan posted a video to Facebook where he said, “We have a missing woman, and I gave the police everything that I know.”

Detectives found surveillance video showing Ryan tossing trash into the dumpster of the RaceTrac gas station in Hollywood where Cavett was last seen alive.

The FBI urges anyone with information on this case to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip to fbi.gov/tips. They are offering a $10,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.