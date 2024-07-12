FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews responded to reports of a car submerged in a canal behind a house in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort. Lauderdale Police Department and Fort. Lauderdale Fire Rescue were dispatched to 1731 Southeast 9th Street, where the car was likely driven off the road.

Neighbors say they saw the car going very fast on the residential road.

7Skyforce, showing aerial footage of divers in the water searching for the driver of the vehicle. Marine Units were also spotted at the scene assisting with the search.

The driver was not injured and may have been experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the incident, police say.

The car is still in the canal and police are waiting on it to be towed.

