Crews respond to house fire in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to bring a blaze under control at a house in Miramar.

Miramar Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the area of Alhambra Boulevard, just after 2 a.m., Friday.

7News cameras captured several firetrucks on the block and a large presence of emergency responders.

Officials said the firefighters were met by heavy flames and smoke billowing from the home.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

