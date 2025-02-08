SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews responded to a car in flames on Interstate 95 northbound.

The car fire was seen at approximately 8:00 a.m. Saturday near Sunrise Boulevard.

Crews were seen taking down the heavy flames and smoke.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

