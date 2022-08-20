FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of two dogs and their owners after their Fort Lauderdale home caught fire.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 1500 block of South Ocean Drive, just before 1:30 a.m., Saturday.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and treat the rescued pups for smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported.

