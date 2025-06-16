PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been rushed to the hospital after rescue crews freed him from his trapped car following a crash in Pembroke Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue responded to the crash scene at Southwest 48th Avenue and Pembroke Road, after 11 a.m., Monday.

Crews removed the driver’s side door of a silver Honda to free the man trapped after his car got struck on the driver’s side.

The man was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital after he complained of shoulder pain and was treated on scene.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

A red Dodge SUV was also involved in the crash and sustained moderate damage.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.