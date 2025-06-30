COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews were able to rescue a cat after a fire broke out at a home in Cooper City.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the home on the 3500 block of Bark Way, Monday afternoon.

7News cameras captured smoke billowing out of the windows and front door.

Firefighters made their way inside to fight the flames.

While the home was unoccupied, fire crews did discover a cat and treated it for smoke inhalation.

The animal was reunited with its owner on the front yard of the home.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

