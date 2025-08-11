WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Firefighters in Weston came to the rescue of an injured owl.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units from responded to a call from a local resident who reported an injured burrowing owl near the intersection of Weston Hills and Royal Palm Boulevards, Saturday evening.

The small bird was found with a damaged wing, likely from having being hit by a vehicle.

Crews gave the owl immediate care, then sent it to the South Florida Wildlife Center in Fort Lauderdale for treatment.

The burrowing owl is a protected species in Florida. It’s a rare sight because it nests in the ground instead of trees.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.