WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Firefighters in Weston came to the rescue of an injured owl.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units from responded to a call from a local resident who reported an injured burrowing owl near the intersection of Weston Hills and Royal Palm Boulevards, Saturday evening.

The small bird was found with a damaged wing, likely from having being hit by a vehicle.

Crews gave the owl immediate care, then sent it to the South Florida Wildlife Center in Fort Lauderdale for treatment.

The burrowing owl is a protected species in Florida. It’s a rare sight because it nests in the ground instead of trees.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox