FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of two dogs after a fire broke out inside a home in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze along the 1300 block of Northwest 19th Avenue, at around 7:30 p.m., Friday.

Officials said firefighters were able to knock down the flames. They used thermal imaging to locate the two dogs that were trapped in the house, which is located near a fire station.

Body camera video from a firefighter inside the smoke-filled residence captured the moment the first responder found a small black dog inside a cage.

Pictures shared by FLFR captured a firefighter carrying the second canine out of the home.

Officials believe the fire is related to a cooking situation.

No one was injured.

