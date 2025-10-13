FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bad break caused some traffic trouble as crews made repairs.

The break happened along East las Olas Boulevard near Southeast Ninth Street, Monday morning.

Crews shut down both lanes as they made repairs to the damaged pipe, forcing drivers to find alternate routes.

The leak has since been fixed and both lanes were reopened.

Officials said water service and pressure in the area should be restored.

