Crews repair water main break in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in Fort Lauderdale have repaired a water main break.

The break happened Wednesday morning in the eastbound lanes of Southeast 17th Street, near Federal Highway.

Repairs to the 10-inch line were completed before the end of the day.

City officials said water service was not impacted, but the road will be closed from Southeast Third Avenue up to U.S. 1 until restoration is complete.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.